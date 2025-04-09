Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $188,000 in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 49,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Camille L. Bedrosian sold 12,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $43,114.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,481.25. This represents a 6.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joshua B. Cohen sold 11,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $41,122.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,201,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,108,327.09. This represents a 0.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,509 shares of company stock valued at $222,586 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.3 %

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $293.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of -0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.07. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $7.27.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of ($0.67) million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on AMLX shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

