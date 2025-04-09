Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $237,000 in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 6.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 552,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,682,000 after acquiring an additional 35,428 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 285.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 80,728 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $536,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 13,722 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on IVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on InvenTrust Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InvenTrust Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

InvenTrust Properties Price Performance

IVT opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.07, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $31.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.64.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 0.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.2376 dividend. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is 527.78%.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

