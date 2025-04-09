Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Holdings in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXNM. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $497,880,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in TXNM Energy in the fourth quarter worth $123,764,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter worth $105,148,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $79,524,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of TXNM Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $64,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXNM stock opened at $48.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.28 and its 200 day moving average is $48.10. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.60 and a 1-year high of $55.50.

TXNM Energy ( NYSE:TXNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $476.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.05 million. TXNM Energy had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Research analysts predict that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.05%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TXNM Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on TXNM Energy from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI raised TXNM Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho raised TXNM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TXNM Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TXNM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

