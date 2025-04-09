Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 31,111 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 95.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,111 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SFM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $132.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of SFM opened at $144.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $178.99.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $143,743.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,755.10. This trade represents a 9.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total value of $122,303.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,464.74. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,784 shares of company stock worth $13,534,466 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.