Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 504 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Nelnet by 1,293.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 20.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Venator Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nelnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nelnet in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Nelnet Price Performance

Shares of NNI opened at $101.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.84. Nelnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.24 and a fifty-two week high of $127.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 31.47 and a current ratio of 31.47.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. Nelnet had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $401.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Nelnet, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nelnet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Nelnet’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

