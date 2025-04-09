Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $130.00 and last traded at $131.55, with a volume of 363487 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LSTR shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Landstar System from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Landstar System from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.55.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Landstar System

Landstar System Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 4.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Institutional Trading of Landstar System

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Landstar System by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landstar System

(Get Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.