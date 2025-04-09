Legal & General Group Plc Has $315.03 Million Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 823,802 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 207,606 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $315,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $523,520,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $370,062,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,397,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,681,682,000 after acquiring an additional 571,657 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,781,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $681,163,000 after acquiring an additional 421,890 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $142,235,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $247.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.66. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $423.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.31.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

