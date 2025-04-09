Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,373,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394,212 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Cencora were worth $308,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,243,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,757,000 after buying an additional 550,246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Cencora by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,513,000 after purchasing an additional 69,142 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Cencora by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Cencora by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 476,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,956,000 after purchasing an additional 61,819 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at $641,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on COR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.20.
Cencora Stock Down 0.0 %
COR stock opened at $274.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.69. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.77 and a twelve month high of $296.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40.
Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cencora Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.29%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora
In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,578 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.51, for a total transaction of $3,928,916.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 317,913 shares in the company, valued at $85,680,732.63. The trade was a 4.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.06, for a total transaction of $520,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,154 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,249.24. The trade was a 9.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,675 shares of company stock valued at $8,034,778 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.
Cencora Company Profile
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cencora
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.