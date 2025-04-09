Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,296,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,073,756 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $261,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSE PSX opened at $92.51 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $91.18 and a 1-year high of $169.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.35. The company has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 93.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.43.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

