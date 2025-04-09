Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,888,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,239,521 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $347,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 69,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on VICI. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $34.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.63.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI stock opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.22. The company has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $976.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.29 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.58%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

