Legal & General Group Plc Sells 3,492,678 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,173,496 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,492,678 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in HP were worth $266,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 7.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 141,157 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,064,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in HP by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 230,347 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,781 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on HP from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on HP from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on HP from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.45. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $39.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2894 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $453,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $613,817.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169 shares in the company, valued at $4,814.81. This trade represents a 99.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

