LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 43634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.
Separately, StockNews.com cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.
LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.67). LG Display had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 29.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in LG Display by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,371,287 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 70,081 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of LG Display by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,315,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 40,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in LG Display by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,299 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in LG Display by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 363,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of LG Display by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 112,964 shares during the last quarter.
LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
