LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Holdings Lifted by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) by 134.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,788 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in LifeMD were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LFMD. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of LifeMD in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in LifeMD by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in LifeMD by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in LifeMD by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LFMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. B. Riley raised LifeMD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on LifeMD from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on LifeMD from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.43.

LifeMD Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LFMD opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.89 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.44. LifeMD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $12.88.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LifeMD, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at LifeMD

In related news, CEO Justin Schreiber sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $377,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,653,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,035,548.25. The trade was a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jessica Friedeman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $169,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,200. This trade represents a 15.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LifeMD Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

