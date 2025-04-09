LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,965,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,549 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.05% of LINKBANCORP worth $14,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNKB. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of LINKBANCORP by 2,122.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in LINKBANCORP by 129.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of LINKBANCORP by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 28,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of LINKBANCORP by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 17,011 shares during the period. 37.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LINKBANCORP stock opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.11. The stock has a market cap of $238.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.51. LINKBANCORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $7.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

LINKBANCORP ( NASDAQ:LNKB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. LINKBANCORP had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 15.64%. On average, analysts expect that LINKBANCORP, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. LINKBANCORP’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

LNKB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of LINKBANCORP in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of LINKBANCORP in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

