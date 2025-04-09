Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading 3.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.46 and last traded at $2.41. Approximately 38,351,641 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 58,871,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on LCID. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Lucid Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.69.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lucid Group

Lucid Group Stock Up 10.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Investment Fund raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 1,770,888,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,084,000 after buying an additional 396,188,386 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,318,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,163,000 after acquiring an additional 26,172,852 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 4,320.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,851,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,873,000 after acquiring an additional 15,493,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Lucid Group by 342.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,539,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,950,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,123,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.