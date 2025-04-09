Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading 3.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCIDGet Free Report) shares rose 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.46 and last traded at $2.41. Approximately 38,351,641 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 58,871,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on LCID. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Lucid Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.69.

Lucid Group Stock Up 10.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Investment Fund raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 1,770,888,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,084,000 after buying an additional 396,188,386 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,318,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,163,000 after acquiring an additional 26,172,852 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 4,320.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,851,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,873,000 after acquiring an additional 15,493,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Lucid Group by 342.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,539,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,950,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,123,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Featured Stories

