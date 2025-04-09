LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Receives $87.58 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.83.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

In other news, Director Michael Sean Hanley bought 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.05 per share, for a total transaction of $270,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,817.40. This trade represents a 30.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,229,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $501,501,000 after buying an additional 187,150 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.1% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 61,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 202.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 271,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,174,000 after purchasing an additional 20,310 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,537,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 6.2 %

LYB opened at $53.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.04 and its 200-day moving average is $79.38. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $107.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.47%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

