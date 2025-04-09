M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $102.48 and last traded at $103.96, with a volume of 266674 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective (down from $210.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MHO

M/I Homes Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.09. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.99.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($0.25). M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 20.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.