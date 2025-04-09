MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stake Reduced by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,533,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,171,322 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $459,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 6,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total value of $809,436.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,309.91. This trade represents a 32.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $978,215.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,381. This trade represents a 14.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 743,948 shares of company stock valued at $92,210,640. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 2.4 %

MTSI stock opened at $87.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -60.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.72. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.00 and a 12 month high of $152.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.11.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Northland Capmk raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

