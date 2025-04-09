MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to Outperform Rating

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $135.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MTSI. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, February 10th. Northland Securities upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.82.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $87.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.72. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $84.00 and a 52 week high of $152.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $978,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,806,381. This trade represents a 14.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total transaction of $37,239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,823,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,757,936.68. This trade represents a 5.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 743,948 shares of company stock worth $92,210,640. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 156,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 12,383.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 146,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,661,000 after buying an additional 144,883 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 9,400.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,645,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

