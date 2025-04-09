Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $12,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $957,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 270.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $385,000. 20.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Main Street Capital news, insider David L. Magdol sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $5,805,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 377,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,895,415.10. The trade was a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $6,966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,371 shares in the company, valued at $23,357,636.55. The trade was a 22.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Main Street Capital stock opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $63.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.94. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.25% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $140.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.40 million. Research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 7.11%. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.25. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

View Our Latest Report on MAIN

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.