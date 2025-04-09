Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CART. Barclays increased their target price on Maplebear from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Maplebear to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Maplebear from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Maplebear from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Maplebear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Maplebear Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Maplebear stock opened at $37.12 on Tuesday. Maplebear has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $53.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.50.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $883.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.98 million. Maplebear had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 13.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maplebear will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maplebear

In other Maplebear news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,314 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $107,091.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,283.88. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 2,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $81,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,654,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,182,360. This trade represents a 0.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,094. Company insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Maplebear

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 48.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,552,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,994,000 after buying an additional 831,795 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Maplebear by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Maplebear during the fourth quarter worth $2,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

