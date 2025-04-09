MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Down 2.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) dropped 2.7% on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $213.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. MarketAxess traded as low as $201.16 and last traded at $200.75. Approximately 1,069,525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 477,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.27.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MKTX. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $251.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on MarketAxess from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. William Blair began coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.11.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 495.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 13,900.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in MarketAxess by 49.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.47. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.12.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 33.56%. Analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

