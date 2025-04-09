Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.97 and last traded at $54.03, with a volume of 770321 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VAC

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 5.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.76.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.35. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 56.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, insider Stephanie Sobeck Butera acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.66 per share, with a total value of $46,579.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,770 shares in the company, valued at $628,458.20. This trade represents a 8.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 81.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.