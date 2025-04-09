Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.52 and last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 2046 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.69.

Separately, Stephens lifted their target price on Marten Transport from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.75.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 2.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 154,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Marten Transport by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 33,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Marten Transport by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

