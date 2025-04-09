Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 229,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,008 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $21,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,789,254,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,319,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,724,306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,113 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 723.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,434,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $594,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653,075 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,340,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,277,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,041,741,000 after buying an additional 1,292,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently commented on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.12.
Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences
In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 142,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $13,822,739.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,253.06. This trade represents a 52.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 302,785 shares of company stock valued at $30,503,250. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Gilead Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $103.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.31. The company has a market cap of $128.49 billion, a PE ratio of 278.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.50.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 31.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 854.05%.
Gilead Sciences Profile
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gilead Sciences
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.