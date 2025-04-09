Martingale Asset Management L P Has $19.66 Million Stock Holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 259,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,220 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Entergy were worth $19,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ETR opened at $79.00 on Wednesday. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $88.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 98.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Entergy from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Entergy from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Entergy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.61.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

