Martingale Asset Management L P Has $22.84 Million Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 176.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 286,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 182,586 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Edison International were worth $22,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 285.3% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $52.40 on Wednesday. Edison International has a 52-week low of $49.06 and a 52-week high of $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Edison International from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

