Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,809 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $18,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,658,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,602,000 after purchasing an additional 697,630 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,974,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,044,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $930,707,000 after buying an additional 592,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $57,956,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 297,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,367,000 after buying an additional 99,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eric J. Dugas purchased 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.38 per share, for a total transaction of $200,949.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,238 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,668.44. This trade represents a 4.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.04, for a total value of $73,624.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,503.04. This trade represents a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,341 shares of company stock valued at $663,041. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $285.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.56.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of CLH stock opened at $181.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $178.29 and a one year high of $267.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

