Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 77,332 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 195,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 77,332 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Textron were worth $14,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXT. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Textron from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Textron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.45.

NYSE TXT opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.51 and a 200-day moving average of $78.99. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.70 and a 1-year high of $97.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.86%.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 5,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $396,178.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,447.64. This represents a 23.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

