Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 857 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 0.8% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $31,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,802,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $105,090,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,071,000. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in ServiceNow by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NOW opened at $724.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $892.36 and its 200 day moving average is $976.70. The company has a market capitalization of $149.34 billion, a PE ratio of 106.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $1,230.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,175.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,079.10.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 2,282 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,030.64, for a total value of $2,351,920.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,883,148.32. This trade represents a 5.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total value of $481,635.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,200.58. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,050,076. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

