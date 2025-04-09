Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 423,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $17,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,876,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,862,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in OGE Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,182,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,554,000 after buying an additional 258,989 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,089,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,183,000 after buying an additional 218,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 549,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after buying an additional 204,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Evercore ISI raised OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:OGE opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.54.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a $0.4213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.36%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

