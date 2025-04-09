Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 2,974 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 92.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,367,267,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,227.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 656,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,814,000 after purchasing an additional 655,457 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 831,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,791,000 after purchasing an additional 417,507 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,116,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,857,662,000 after purchasing an additional 349,222 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 210.5% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 503,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,243,000 after buying an additional 341,413 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $320.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $308.67 and a 52-week high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

