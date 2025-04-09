Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 5,799 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHF. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BHF shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays raised Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $52.00 price objective on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

Insider Transactions at Brighthouse Financial

In other news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,041,982. This represents a 13.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $47.33 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $64.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.46 and a 200 day moving average of $51.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $5.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $1.32. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 8.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brighthouse Financial

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.