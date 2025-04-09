Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stake in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 395,396 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,671 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Berry were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry by 10.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903,951 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 176,280 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Berry by 155.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 121,693 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Berry by 8.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 306,951 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 22,709 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Berry by 6.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,452,032 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 91,254 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Berry by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,036 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BRY opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $167.56 million, a PE ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.34. Berry Co. has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Berry had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $167.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

