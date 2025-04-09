Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BEAM. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,068,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,287,000 after purchasing an additional 536,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,929,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,274,000 after buying an additional 437,402 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,957,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,149,000 after buying an additional 404,782 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,957,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,109,000 after buying an additional 404,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,932,000. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

BEAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Jones Trading raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.38. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $35.25.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.16. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 41.07%. The business had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 7,434 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $136,413.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 190,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,463.60. This trade represents a 3.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $562,666.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,097,669.15. The trade was a 3.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,698. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

