Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $2.16 Million Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Bank OZK by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 13.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,526,000 after purchasing an additional 485,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Bank OZK by 5.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK Price Performance

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $35.80 and a 12-month high of $53.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $412.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.19 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 28.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OZK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bank OZK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

