Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Stock Holdings in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,005 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Burning Rock Biotech were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Crcm LP purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $2,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Burning Rock Biotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNR opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech ( NASDAQ:BNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $17.27 million for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 60.68% and a negative net margin of 83.50%.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and commercializes cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based tissue and liquid biopsy cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests for various range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

