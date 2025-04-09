Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 3,575 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000.

ESGV opened at $86.80 on Wednesday. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $109.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.18 and its 200 day moving average is $104.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.2668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

