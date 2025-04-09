Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 4,596 Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 154,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,596 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Playtika were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLTK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Playtika by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,923,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,290,000 after buying an additional 1,109,594 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Playtika by 1.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,339,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after acquiring an additional 15,471 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Playtika by 12.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,317,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 150,878 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 23,814.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 666,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 663,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Playtika by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 415,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 229,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Playtika alerts:

Playtika Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Playtika stock opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average of $7.03. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $9.16. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Playtika Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio is 90.91%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie cut their target price on Playtika from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Playtika from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Playtika from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTK

Playtika Company Profile

(Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.