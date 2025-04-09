Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho Sells 293 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total value of $75,500.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,260.96. This trade represents a 13.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of ROK stock opened at $217.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $271.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.29 and a 1 year high of $308.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 65.26%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROK. Loop Capital increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.68.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,909,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 66.0% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $996,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

