Matson (NYSE:MATX) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)'s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $100.07 and last traded at $101.19, with a volume of 11459 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MATX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Matson from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens lifted their price target on Matson from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Matson Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.60. Matson had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.78 million. Equities research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Matson’s payout ratio is 9.69%.

Insider Activity at Matson

In related news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total transaction of $273,808.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,151.75. The trade was a 19.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Lauer sold 7,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.73, for a total transaction of $1,075,819.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,118.16. The trade was a 24.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Matson by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,509 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 205.1% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,355 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Matson in the 3rd quarter worth $5,746,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matson in the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Further Reading

