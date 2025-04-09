Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. Has $669,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 41.8% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $40.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $51.99.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.