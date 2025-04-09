Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. Purchases 1,666 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.5% of Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE opened at $168.34 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.25 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.46 and its 200 day moving average is $195.11.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.