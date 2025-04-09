Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. Sells 1,670 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,014,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,532,000 after buying an additional 2,344,210 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,382,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930,011 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,481,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,632 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,996,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,630,000 after purchasing an additional 954,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,796,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,515,000 after buying an additional 117,163 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $49.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.59. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.82 and a fifty-two week high of $149.91.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.30. Estée Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently -71.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Akhil Shrivastava acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.79 per share, with a total value of $46,053.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,645.99. This represents a 41.64 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg bought 43,000 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.35 per share, for a total transaction of $2,853,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 430,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,583,580. This trade represents a 11.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.