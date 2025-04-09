Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. Sells 3,145 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. lowered its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,693 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the period. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $257.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,504.08. This trade represents a 10.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $153.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.68. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $148.09 and a 1-year high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

