McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $15,880,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,836,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its position in McKesson by 3,345.5% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:MCK opened at $652.88 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $464.42 and a 12-month high of $728.32. The firm has a market cap of $81.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $636.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $588.48.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 13.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on McKesson

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total transaction of $114,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at $640,679.09. The trade was a 15.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total transaction of $5,358,588.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,664 shares in the company, valued at $36,276,465.36. This represents a 12.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,110 shares of company stock worth $10,855,706. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.