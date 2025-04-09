MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Stock Holdings Increased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) by 216.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,206 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 671.3% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 166,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 145,271 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at about $902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Stock Performance

Shares of MAX stock opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.32 million, a PE ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $300.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.38 million. MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 1.41%. Equities research analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on MediaAlpha from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MediaAlpha has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

