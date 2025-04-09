Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Lowered to $645.00 at KeyCorp

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by KeyCorp from $710.00 to $645.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on META. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $770.00 target price (up from $700.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective (up previously from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $670.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $765.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $670.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $708.55.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $511.41. 4,920,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,521,321. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $414.50 and a 12 month high of $740.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $638.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $609.42. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.54, for a total value of $547,108.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,804,216.70. The trade was a 2.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.03, for a total transaction of $342,322.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,676.90. This trade represents a 8.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 498,899 shares of company stock worth $333,868,573. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,368,361 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,928,185,000 after purchasing an additional 204,412 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 66.7% in the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.9% during the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

