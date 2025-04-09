MetLife (NYSE:MET) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $65.21 and last traded at $66.11, with a volume of 381798 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on MetLife from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.85.

MetLife Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.05). MetLife had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 6.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

