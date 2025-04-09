Michael Raab Sells 41,666 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Raab sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $191,246.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,615,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,544.33. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Raab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 7th, Michael Raab sold 41,668 shares of Ardelyx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $223,340.48.

On Thursday, February 20th, Michael Raab sold 22,964 shares of Ardelyx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $129,057.68.

On Friday, January 31st, Michael Raab sold 41,666 shares of Ardelyx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $223,329.76.

ARDX traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.33. 5,457,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,361,025. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $9.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average of $5.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $116.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Ardelyx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Ardelyx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.61.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

